Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday issued a stern warning to landlords, declaring that his administration would not hesitate to demolish buildings linked to criminal activities such as kidnapping, cultism, and rituals.

Okpebholo gave the warning while personally supervising the demolition of a building located in the Ogheghe area of Benin City.

A statement signed by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, and made available to newsmen in Benin, stated that the governor emphasized his administration’s resolve to ensure a crime-free environment in the state.

According to him, the building was reportedly used for internet fraud and kidnapping, with victims allegedly held against their will and subjected to ritualistic practices.

The governor was quoted as saying: “I am saddened by what is happening here. Children were kidnapped and kept here for years.

“You can see the shrines in this apartment—this is wickedness in its highest form. This kind of evil is unacceptable in Edo State.

“We will continue to fight crime and criminality. Wherever they hide, we will fish them out and demolish their hideouts.

“There will be no sanctuary for criminals in Edo State. We are serious and resolute—Edo must be safe.”

Okpebholo also announced plans to repurpose the sites of demolished properties for public use.

“We are going to build a police station here. Any land where such buildings are taken down will be used to serve the community,” he assured.

In a related development, the Edo State Government also demolished a building belonging to the NBM of Africa, a registered pan-African organisation, over recent killings in Benin.

The facility, located at the end of Arena Street in Amagba GRA, featured a hall, several rooms fitted with mattresses, and office spaces.

The property is also bordered by a moat reportedly used for initiation rituals. Notably, the premises also contained an industrial overhead stand and tanks donated by its Asia Region (2016–2021).

This action follows the recent enforcement of a new anti-cultism law signed by Governor Okpebholo, which empowers the state to demolish properties associated with cult activities, Fred Itua alleged in the statement.

