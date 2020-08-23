We won’t manipulate process to favour any party in Edo —INEC

The Chief Press Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rotimi Oyekanmi, who speaks on behalf of the chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, in this interview with TAIWO AMODU, provides insight into how well the electoral umpire has prepared for the September 19 Edo State governorship election and the challenges the commission might face.

HOW prepared is INEC for the election?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully prepared. Recall that the timetable and schedule of activities for the election was released before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and even though the extant laws give INEC the power to postpone an election if there is an emergency, the commission decided to go ahead with the Edo and Ondo governorship elections as originally planned, in spite of the global health emergency.

Out of the 14 activities outlined in the timetable for Edo governorship election, nine have already been carried out. A few days ago, the register of voters was publicly presented as required by law. All the sensitive and non-sensitive materials are in place. We have been holding consultations with our stakeholders to prepare the ground for a successful election.

Recall also that on 21st May, the commission unveiled its new policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and on 6th August, we introduced another innovation – the Election Result Viewing Portal(IRev Portal). The Nasarawa Central State Constituency byeelection held on 8th August and which involved 44 polling units, provided the commission with an opportunity to test-run both the policy and portal. The feedback has been impressive, although we observed that in some places, it was understandably difficult to get the voters to maintain the required physical distance. As usual, all eligible voters must go to their respective polling units with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The Smart Card Reader and the system of simultaneous accreditation and voting will apply.

With the ongoing issue with the Bayelsa election which was annulled based on pre-election in discretion on the part of INEC, can the commission be counted upon to deliver a credible, fault-free election in Edo?

There was absolutely no indiscretion on the part of INEC. The ANDP nominated an under-age candidate for the Bayelsa Governorship election. The commission, in September 2019, informed the ANDP about the invalidity of its candidate. The party, in its reply, admitted that it nominated an underage candidate and then nominated a substitute. However, the commission promptly informed the party that the window for substituting candidates had closed as of that time, as clearly stated in the timetable and schedule of activities for the Bayelsa governorship election which had, in any case, been issued long before then. That is the background. Any political party fielding candidates for the office of governor/deputy governor, or any office for that matter should be conversant with the rules. Every action taken by INEC is always grounded in the extant laws.

Of course, Nigerians, especially the good people of Edo State can count on INEC to organise a free, fair and credible governorship election in the state. However, the commission requires the cooperation of all stakeholders – voters, political parties, security agencies and all others involved in the electoral process to play their part. INEC has prepared very hard and we have what it takes to organise the election. We have successfully conducted several governorship elections since 2015 and we can do it again. We appeal to all the 14 political parties participating in the election to avoid engaging in any action inimical to the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Nigerians want their votes to count, can INEC ensure that happens?

Every election conducted by the Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led commission since its inauguration in November 2015 has been won on the basis of the votes cast by the voters. It cannot be otherwise. Before the 2019 general election, INEC conducted 195 different types of election and only two were disputed by the courts, not on the basis on the conduct of the election, but on the premise that the certificate of return should be given to another person. No court has accused INEC of rigging any election. The Commission will always ensure that votes count.

What are the challenges ahead of the commission and how can it overcome them?

The COVID-19 pandemic is one major challenge, but the commission, in response, has developed a policy and adjusted its regulations and guidelines to suit the situation.

Electoral violence is another headache. There have been concerns about what is going on in Edo State and the Commission is watching closely. Election is and should not be a war. No election is worth the life of a human being. We will continue to consult with political parties and security agencies on this issue.

Vote buying is also a major concern and it was precisely the reason why the commission banned smart phones and photographic equipment in the voting cubicles. It takes two to tango. If voters don’t accept money to vote, voter buyers will go out of business. We have stepped up our voter education efforts to deal with this situation.

