We won’t load trucks to Lekki-Epe until fees are reviewed — PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has ordered its members to suspend the programming and loading of fuel trucks destined for the Lekki-Epe Corridor from June 16, 2025, in protest against a new ₦12,500 E-call-up fee imposed by the Lagos State Government.

In an internal memo jointly signed by PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, and National Secretary, Adedibu Aderibigbe, the association described the newly introduced charge as “economically insensitive,” stating that it exceeds the ₦2,500 per truck fee earlier suggested by industry stakeholders.

“Our ₦2,500 proposal reflects economic reality,” the memo noted. “The ₦12,500 fee is far above what is realistic for operators in today’s challenging environment.”

PETROAN said the decision to halt operations along the corridor follows failed attempts to reach an agreement with the Lagos State Government and other relevant authorities, despite multiple engagements.

“No agreement had been reached, prompting the decision to suspend activities along the corridor until a mutually agreeable resolution is secured,” the association stated.

The memo, addressed to all zonal and state chairmen, directed them to strictly enforce the order and urged members to stand in solidarity while discussions continue with the government.

“We seek a fair and sustainable outcome,” PETROAN emphasized, adding that the goal is to protect both industry operators and the Nigerian public from unfair policies.

Copies of the memo were also sent to key stakeholders, including the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), as well as security agencies like the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

