We won’t divert coronavirus funds ― Fayemi

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured members of the newly constituted resource mobilisation committee for the coronavirus and the entire residents of the state that all funds which will be raised would not be diverted for other purposes.

He assured them that transparency and accountability would be maintained in the utilisation of the resources mobilised.

Fayemi had at the weekend announced the constitution of a 47-man committee of eminent citizens of the state including legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola and three former governors to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti while commending all the personalities for accepting to serve in the committee, expressed hope that the state would achieve its set goal of curtailing the dreaded COVID-19 through the assistance of the committee.

Fayemi said, “I’ve had cause to speak with almost everyone on this platform in the past few days and I’m truly humbled and honoured by your genuine expression of concern and your enthusiasm and readiness to serve the state in combating this existential threat.

“I thank particularly our Grand Patron, Aare Afe Babalola, our patrons who are my predecessors in office, the chairman and members for your strong commitment to Ekiti State at this critical period. Indeed, some of you have started working with a relentless flow of ideas and contacts sent our way since you were contacted.

“I want to assure you that the resources mobilized will be used for the purpose for which it is intended and we will maintain transparency and accountability all through the process.

“We welcome suggestions and contributions on modalities for accomplishing the task ahead of us. Our mission is clear, the target has been attached to your letter of appointment – but nothing is cast in stones. The idea is to also leverage your experience, expertise and networks in this collective effort.”

He revealed that much of the meetings of the 47-member committee would be held via teleconferencing and other technological means, in view of the need to observe social distancing.

