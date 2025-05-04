We won’t bow to blackmail by ICS — PCNGI

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has responded to what it described as blackmail by a group known as the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS), which it claims is being sponsored by an individual whose company was suspended following involvement in underhand dealings—specifically, selling government-supplied conversion kits, which were meant to be installed for free for commercial operators, at prices ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.2 million.

In a statement signed by Kenechukwu Chukwu, Technical Assistant on Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday in Abuja, PCNGI stated that it took decisive action against these sharp practices to sanitize the system and has since referred the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

“The attention of the management of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has been drawn to a sponsored smear campaign by a group known as the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS). The individual known to be behind the group is Mr. Charles Goriola Yakubu of C & L Smart Energy Limited, Lokogoma, Abuja.

“Records show that C & L Smart Energy was part of the PCNGI Conversion Incentive Program until December 2024, when it was suspended due to sharp practices involving the sale of government kits—otherwise meant to be installed for free for commercial operators—at inflated prices ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.2 million. PCNGI’s investigation, supported by video evidence and documentation, was extensive. Several operators who fell victim to the fraudulent activities of Mr. Yakubu and his company came forward, with some reporting that their vehicles were also damaged.

“PCNGI took firm action to address these malpractices and has referred the case to the EFCC for further investigation. We take the integrity of this program seriously. As an intervention initiative, PCNGI does not award contracts or carry out procurement directly; it relies on other MDAs to do so, allowing it to focus on its core role of promotion and enablement.

“We remain committed to this mission and urge the press and the public to avoid unnecessary distractions. In due course, legal actions and formal complaints regarding the ongoing electronic blackmail and cyberbullying by the individual in question will be filed. We hope they are prepared to defend their spurious claims publicly.

“We thank the public for their continued support and pledge to keep delivering clean, affordable, and reliable transportation powered by CNG and electric vehicles for all Nigerians, in line with our mandate. We shall not relent,” the statement concluded.