We won’t be stampeded by US travel advisory ― FG

Following the latest travel advisory by US State Department for their citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, the federal government has said that it cannot be stampeded by whatever any government tells its citizens to do.

Fielding questions from correspondents on the issue at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said despite the attempts by terrorists to embarrass the government, security agencies have in the last few months taken firm control of the situation.

The minister, who spoke against the background of previous assurances he had given, said citizens and non-citizens alike are safe in Nigeria.

He said: “Now, of course, this so-called travel advisory as far as we’re concerned, as a government we have in the last few months, take a firm handle of security.

What I said is that click-baiting, which is, you find a story which is not verified and you immediately share it, always causes panic.

“But I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, Nigerians living in this country, that security agencies are on top of this matter.

“Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate the government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm. No cause to panic.

“Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday many schools were closed, shops were closed, and travel plans were disrupted, we don’t need it. The security – our soldiers, our police are working round the clock to contain any terrorist attack. This is where we stand.”

Reminded that the travel advisory specifically mentioned vulnerable states that Americans must not travel to, the government spokesman affirmed that it is not strange as even Nigeria Mission in the US can advise Nigerians on their movement in the country.

He added: “I read it that it said that non-emergency should live Nigeria. You see, just like If Nigeria Mission in the US also sends a travel advisory and warning in Houston and says, look, don’t go, don’t take your children to school, because there could be mass shooting tomorrow. I mean, it is within their rights to say that their people should go home if they want to.

“But we as a country, have a responsibility to keep our country safe, and we’re not going to be, you know, stampeded at all, by whatever any government decides to tell his people.”

On whether the government is worried by the perception the advisory can create with investors and steps that might be taken to prevent it, Mohammed advised citizens to desist from spreading unverified news.

He added: “The concrete step is that people should stop spreading all verified news that is what saying. You see, look, how many school shootings happen in the US? how many senseless killings happened in the US?

“So have they been able to predict what’s going to happen next which school is going to be a victim next? Do Nigerians in the US also feel safe?





“I think you should stop demarketing your home country. Every country has its security challenges. We have ours and we are facing them. Which side are you, the American side?”

