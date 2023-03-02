Rachael Omidiji

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who came third in just conducted presidential election, has declared he won the election and will go to court.

Peter Obi made this statement on Thursday, 2nd March 2023, during the post-election press conference in Abuja based on the aftermath of the presidential election’s outcome on 25th February 2023.

First, he apologized to Nigerians for lives lost during the just concluded presidential election and added that the election conducted did not meet the minimum standard of a fair, fair, and credible election. As a result of this, he is filing a suit.

Obi added,” election conducted did not meet the minimum standard of a free, fair, credible election, we won the election, and we will prove it.”

Recall that the newly Nigeria president-elect, Ahmed Bola Ahmed of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) were his major opponents in the just concluded presidential election.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, followed by Atiku, who got 6,984,520 votes; Obi polled 6,101,533 votes, and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes, according to election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).gized to Nigerians for lives lost on the election day.”