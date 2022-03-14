We will support independent candidates, if parties fail to field credible candidates in 2023 ― Group

A Yoruba socio-political group, the Ifebori Solidarity Forum (ISF) has promised to support any independent candidate during the presidential election if any of the leading political parties fails to field credible candidates in the next year’s election.

The National Coordinator of the ISF, Comrade Bola Oyewale, stated this in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, during a symposium to enlighten electorate on political parties pattern and candidates ahead of 2023 general elections.

Oyewale said the group would sensitise and mobilise the electorate against any politcal party that presented candidates who cannot deliver dividends of democracy.

Speaking on the theme of the symposium was titled, “2023: Who should be voted for, Party of candidate’s personality,” Oyewale noted that voting pattern in the country has not brought the desired succour for the people of the country.

He, however said, it would be democratically expedient to allow well-meaning Nigerians to avail themselves of the system where they can have an independent platform to contribute their patriotic quota.

He said the group will not hesitate to forment trouble in order to provide solutions to politcal problems facing the country.

He said, “A party that does not present a right candidate should be ignored. Whether you are in party A or party B, our concern is that it is the right person.

“Moderation is the central and fundamental pillar of our movement. Our philosophy is diametrically opposed to any forum of extremism, political fanaticism and conservatism.”

Also speaking, Dr Ademola Adewinle, in his remarks, told the people to reject political parties and politicians campaigning with tribal sentiments, urging the people to vote for a candidate they know instead of a political party that presented a bad candidate.

He said: “It is better we vote for personality than voting for a political party because a political party may bring a moron who cannot say anything but if we look at a personality who can represent us, we will vote for the person.

“If we are voting for personality, vote buying will end. If we continue to consider personality, we will soft pedal on collecting money because we know the person will remember us.”

A former Chairman of Odigbo local government, Pastor Felix Olatunde, said the 2023 general elections were vital to the sustenance of democracy, urging people to join political parties and pushed to influence decision of the party.