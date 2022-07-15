We will smoke criminals out of their hiding in Ondo ― Akeredolu

As part of efforts to further improve the security situation in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday donated 50 operational vehicles to the various security agencies in the state, including the State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun.

Akeredolu, while handling the Patrol Vehicles to all the Security Agencies said the gesture should be seen as part of his administration’s commitment to strengthening the security of lives and property of the people in the state.

The governor said the donation was to further demonstrate the commitment of his administration towards providing the needed support for all security agencies operating in the State

He assured that his administration would continue to place a premium on the dignity of human lives and vowed to smoke out all criminals in the State from their hidings and make the State uncomfortable for them.

The governor handed over the fitted Patrol Vehicles to heads of the Security Agencies in the State including the Army; Navy, Nigeria Police, the Civil Defense Corps, Department of the State Services and the Amotekun Corps.

The Governor said: ”We still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month when some daredevil terrorists who have lost their souls to the devil launched an attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo.

“One of my promises then to the people of Ondo State was to do everything humanly possible to strengthen the capacity of our security agencies to be able to anticipate, prevent and combat a recurrence of such man’s inhumanity to mankind.

“Today, it gives me great delight to commission and hands over additional security equipment particularly fitted Patrol Vehicles, to security agencies operating in the State towards boosting the capacity of our men in the line of duty of crime fighting so that our people can go about their businesses and livelihood without fear of molestation or attack.

“In doing this, the agencies would be better equipped and strengthened to carry out their constitutional duties of protecting lives and property and combating acts of criminality in our dear State.

“Let me emphasise that procurement and distribution of vehicles to security agencies have been a recurring exercise in our state since we came on board.

“We have done this for the umpteenth time. As a government, we are aware of the inadequacies of our security agencies and we are prepared, more than ever, to be supportive because it borders on the lives of the people who voted us into office.

“I wish to reassure the good people of Ondo State of our avowed commitment to the constitutional responsibility of every government which is the security of lives and property and welfare of the people as enshrined in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended). This will remain our topmost priority.”

Akeredolu noted that the provision of the vehicles is in addition to other logistic supports that his administration has continued to render because of its conviction in the dignity of human life.





“I, therefore, wish to inform naysayers that we are prepared to make Ondo State uncomfortable and too hot for any identified criminals to hibernate.

“Therefore, these vehicles will be deployed to relevant security agencies in charge of internal security to enable them to function more effectively and efficiently. Our Key Performance Indicator shall remain a zero tolerance to the crime of whatever dimension.”

Akeredolu commended the sustained cooperation among the security agencies in the State, which he said has culminated in a more peaceful environment and a reduction in crime occurrences.

“It is apposite to state that in spite of the occasional flashes of incidence of criminalities, Ondo State still remains one of the relatively peaceful states in Nigeria. I salute you all for your efforts in this regard.” the governor noted.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, commended Akeredolu for giving priority to the security of the people of the state, assuring the governor and the people of the state the readiness of the state security outfit to cooperate with other security agencies in the state.

Adeleye said “The concern of average citizen is the issue of security. The challenge for security agencies is the issue of transportation.

“The ugly incident that occurred in the state in that past week necessitated the donation of the 50 vehicles to all security agencies in the state and we are ready to work together with other security agencies to drive out criminals from the state.”

The Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, who condemned the June 5, Owo attack, commended Governor Akeredolu for his bold steps in securing the lives and property of the people.

Chen said the CIG Motors is happy to partner with the Ondo State Government towards strengthening the State’s security and charged the people of the state to support the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies in the state, saying “It is important for the people to come out and say we are not afraid.

In their goodwill message, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Oguntoyinbo and the Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Rt. Rev Daniel Ayodeji Akomolafe commended the Governor for his efforts at securing the lives and property of the people.

They called for the establishment of a State Police and better empowerment for the Amotekun Corps to be able to bear arms so as to complement the efforts of the security agencies in fighting crimes.

