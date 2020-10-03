We will shut down companies contravening environmental laws, Ogun govt vows

The Ogun State Government said it would shut down any company found violating environmental laws at the detriment of members of the public.

Stating this was the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, during a stakeholders engagement with metal -smelting companies in Ogijo axis of the state.

The Commissioner noted that some of these companies still pollute the environment in their immediate communities with the way and manner they handle their waste management.

He explained that despite warnings these companies are still flouting government’s approved action plans.

Abudu- Balogun, therefore, warned them to stop polluting and comply with Ogun State environmental laws/regulations and thereafter set up a joint task force of government representatives and that of the companies to find a lasting solution to the problems.

Responding, the spokesman of the companies, Mr Richard Olanrewaju pledged the companies cooperation and determination to stop all environmental infractions in the axis.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE