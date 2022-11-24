We will retire Gov Sule to Saudi Arabia in 2023 ― Nasarawa PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has vowed to retire the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Francis Orogu made the vow during a media dialogue with journalists in Karu, Nasarawa State on Thursday.

He said the governor has shown that he lacked the capacity to administer the state, adding that the PDP will “banish” him to Saudi Arabia at the end of his first term in May.

“The APC by all indices has failed our people, the coming election is therefore just a walkover for the PDP. By 2023 we will relocate him to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Mr. Orogu chided Governor Sule for allegedly vowing to crush anyone standing between him and the governorship seat ahead of the 2023 elections, noting that the PDP is not afraid of the APC and its machinations.

He warned that the opposition party will resist any intimidation by the ruling party through all legitimate means available while urging the electorates to ensure that their votes count during the polls.

On his part, Dr David Ombugadu, PDP’s governorship candidate urged leaders to avoid stroking the embers of discord and exacerbating tension because of their ambition.

He said the PDP is on a rescue mission to save the country and the state from APC’s misrule, adding that as an economist, he has what it takes to steer the state on the path of development and growth.

He said the PDP will not descend to the APC’s level by preaching violence, adding that the party will dwell on how it will move the country and state forward when it takes the reign in 2023.

