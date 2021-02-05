We will overcome COVID-19 ― Health minister

The Hon Minister of health for state, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has declared that Nigerians will overcome the deadly Covid-19 pandemic soon.

Adeleke made the declaration Friday while commissioning the Isolation word (1) and a molecular laboratory at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

According to him, the federal government has already established modalities to import vaccine for her citizens against Covid-19 pandemic, noted that politics would not be allowed to play a part when the vaccine is finally ready into the country.

The minister expressed that president Muhamadu Buhari’s administration was passionate in saving the lives of Nigerian against the deadly virus and is doing all it could to ensure adequate availability of the vaccine into the country.

“Covid-19 pandemic is not what Nigerians would play politics with. this is one virus that has killed many and destabilised Nigeria and other countries’ economy.

“We would not allow politics to play a part when we finally get the vaccine into Nigeria.

“I want to remind Nigerians that the federal government’s fight against Covid-19 is on the high frequency and we will surely overcome the pandemic,” the minister stated.

Earlier, Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, represented by Dr Innocent Vakkai, commissioner for health, thanked the federal for the actualisation of the project in Taraba State.

The governor promised to continue to play his part in ensuring the fight against Covid-19 is won.

Dr Aisha Adamu, the chief medical director of the hospital commended the federal government for ensuring the construction and commissioning of the isolation word.

She said the isolation word would provide enough space to accommodate patients.

