We will offset customers’ health financial issues ― Axa Mansard 

An Insurance Company, AXA Mansard has expressed assurance to offset customers’ health financial issues through the provision of free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support.

The Chief Client Officer AXA Mansard, Mrs Rashidat Adebisi made this disclosure to newsmen through a statement issued recently in Lagos.

While explaining the primary care drugs, Rashidat stated that the customers are eligible to collect primary care medication at any of their partnered pharmacies.

She added that this is to ensure that they are not burdened with the financial requirements of accessing good primary care drugs.

The officer intimated that customers will also be eligible to receive psychological assessment and support via its psychological assistance program over the phone in a bid to address the stress generated throughout the country during this time of crisis.

“We have introduced these services in a bid to ensure our customers are better equipped to scale through the challenges of the current crisis.

“We will continue to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater to our customers’ healthcare needs at every point in time”.

“We are aware that this crisis is generating stress throughout the country, that is why we are striving to ensure we relieve the stress on our customers across all our entities in any way we can.

“Since the launch of the telemedicine service, we have received great feedback and hence our decision to open it to all AXA Mansard Customers as well as introduce Mental Health Support to help those that may require it to navigate this challenging period.

“This mental health support is available through AXA Mansard Health Limited,” She said.

