We will not relent in fight against criminals, kidnappers ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has reiterated his administration’s efforts to fight against criminals and kidnappers in the state.

Speaking at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Hope of Glory parish, Nyiman in Makurdi, Governor Ortom vowed that tough times await any criminal operating in the state.

He stated that hardened criminals who terrorised the state in the past have not found it funny but this administration with the combined efforts of security agencies will not surrender the state to criminals.

He, however, promised the determination of his administration to do all that is necessary to ensure peace in the state charged Christians to listen to God and walk with him to order their steps.

The governor reiterated his resolve to allow God to direct and work through him while urging believers to apply faith with works in all they do.

In his sermon, Pastor Moses Adagba who spoke on the topic: “Wonders of His Presence,” described God as God of Wonders Who does things without anyone’s permission.

He explained, “God’s presence means knowing God and God knowing you. If one dwells in the presence of God, whatever he says will surely come to pass.”

The man of God said that there are so many benefits to being in the presence of God and urged Christians to ensure that they dwell in the presence of God in order not to be found wanting when he comes.

