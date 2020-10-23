We will not condone any act of destruction, Ogun government warns

The Ogun State Government on Thursday night warned any group of people planning to attack or vandalise public and private property, under any guise to desist from doing so in their own interest.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, who stated that the government would not fold its arms and allow such attack to take place.

The statement said there would be dire consequences for carrying out an attack on people and property across the state.

This is coming against the backdrop of audio messages trending in some quarters detailing plans by some criminal elements who have hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests to attack government property in different locations in the state with the intention of looting such.

“Our combined team of law enforcement agents have been put on the alert to protect public buildings and similar properties belonging to the government and other prominent facilities in all locations around the state.

“Anyone planning to attack any of these facilities are advised in their interest against such move”, the statement said.

The statement added that the government, while in support of the legitimate demands of the #EndSARS protesters, would deal decisively with any act or conduct by hoodlums likely to lead to a breach of public peace.

