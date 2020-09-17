We will not chase away roadside traders yet ― Makinde

Hours before the expiration of the seven days ultimatum given to roadside traders in Oyo State to leave, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, suspended the move to chase away the traders.

State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Idowu Oyeleke, had last Saturday said the state government will from Saturday go all out to chase away persons trading by roadsides.

Speaking, on Thursday, at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting on 2021 budget held at the University of Ibadan, Makinde said the drive was suspended until the government puts in place alternative markets.

Though Makinde said the state was not pleased with trading by roadsides, he said the state government will work to make existing neighbourhood markets functional.

“We want to stop people from selling on the street. Some said last week that Seyi Makinde during the campaign said he will not chase anyone away yet the Commissioner for Environment gave a seven days ultimatum to traders to leave the roadside.

“Let it be on record that Seyi Makinde said that until we provide an alternative for those selling on the roadside, we will not chase them away. But once we provide an alternative for them like Scout Camp, we’ll take action. We will make places like Scout Camp functional so that those traders at Challenge, for example, will go there,” Makinde said.

Speaking on the essence of the stakeholders’ interaction on next year’s budget, Makinde assured of all-inclusiveness in government’s choice of projects to embark upon.

While recognising the negative effects of COVID-19 and drop in federal allocation and cuts in the size of 2020 budget, he said the state government will continue to ensure that payment of salaries pensions and gratuities, and other emoluments to the state workforce is not affected.

In executing infrastructural projects, Makinde said the state did targeted borrowing and adopted the Alternative Project Funding Approach where the contractor executes the entire project with their own money before the government repays over several budgeting cycles.

According to Makinde, the ongoing reconstruction of the 21km Airport Road-Ajia-New Ife Express Road with a spur to Amuloko and the remodelling of Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, are products of the adopted funding approach.

Makinde added that the state also adopted the Contractor’s Project Financing Scheme where the state contributes an initial percentage of the contract sum while the contractor brings the rest and government then pays over several budgeting cycles.

Giving his remarks, state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, avowed that in spite of COVID-19, the state had successfully managed its economy through efficient and optimal allocation of resources.

He assured that projects and programmes continue to be embarked upon in line with the demands of citizens.

Speaking further, Farinto said a 20-year blueprint that will articulate various developmental aspirations of government from 2021 to 2041 will soon be unveiled.

He explained that the plan will focus on economic development, human capital, social protection and security, infrastructure development, physical planning and sustainable environment.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE