We will mobilise every Nigerian, civil society group for planned nationwide protest, says Falana-led group

Alliance for the Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), has stated that the group would mobilise every Nigerian and civil society group for the September 23 planned nationwide protest by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

TUC had declared September 23, this year, as a Day of Action, to protest the recent hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariff in the country.

ASCAB, in a release signed by its Chairman, Femi Falana, on Tuesday, stated that it had become imperative for every Nigerian to join the protest tagged “Enough is Enough”, designed to support poor Nigerians, facing the daily agony of survival.

According to the group, the government policies had further impoverished Nigerians and fuel their desperation to survive even if it means breaking the law and the societal values.

According to the group, the event is to show public discontentment against fuel and electricity tariff hike which continue to push many Nigerians to the edge of frustration and desperation.

The group would be joining the TUC in setting aside September 23 as a “warning shot” ahead of more popular actions that would be taken to protest the country’s economic hardship.

ASCAB also explained that workers would show national solidarity, on that day, and speak with one voice against the repressive policies of the Federal and State Governments.

“We call on all Nigerians, workers, farmers, students, traders, the poor and the defenceless people alike, women, men, young and the aged to come out on September 23 to show their disdain against institutionalised poverty, hunger, deprivation and the country’s slide into a cesspool of anomie in the face of violence and spineless killings,” the group stated.

It, therefore, called on all workers to down tools, withdraw their labour and mobilise communities on the day for the nationwide industrial strike and solidarity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE