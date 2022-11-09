We will make Nigeria work again ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has promised to make Nigeria work again if given the mandate in the forthcoming general elections.

Obi stated this on Wednesday when his campaign train landed in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Addressing his supporters who are mostly youths at IBB Square, Makurdi, the presidential candidate promised that his government will lift Nigeria out of its present situation and make things work again.

Obi who lamented the decay in the country promised to do everything to make the country work again just as he also vowed decried to turn around the fortune of the state.

He said, contrary to the insinuation that Benue is a civil servant state, Obi said the state has available resources, particularly, the River to turn it around and make it viable like the River Nile to Egypt.

According to him, “We will secure Nigeria and bring peace to Benue and will ensure that Benue works. I know what is happening in Benue somebody said Benue is a civil servant but to me

“Benue is one and a half bigger than Israel, and we will make the state viable as Israel under my watch we will make Benue create wealth because we want our youths to be self-reliant and our government will be for youths and women.

“The way River Nile is to Egypt is how Rivers Niger and Benue ought to be to Nigeria, so if we are given the mandate, we will dredge both Niger and Benue rivers.

Obi however asked his supporters to hold him responsible as he vowed not to abandon them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Our Fallen Heroes, Heroines Victims Of A Failed Society ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the fallen heroes and heroines of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who died putting their lives in line, were victims of a failed society, disclosing that the group had so far lost over 5000 members in the course of the struggle to liberate the Yoruba race…

2023: We Won’t Allow Detractors To Cause Division In Oyo PDP, Says Oyelese

A chieftain of the PDP and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll…





Awarding Qatar World Cup a mistake, says Blatter

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”, BBC reported. Blatter, 86, was president of world football’s governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.…

Pulisic a threat to England at W/Cup – Southgate

Gareth Southgate has told ESPN he believes Christian Pulisic has faced difficulties adapting to the Premier League but is still wary of the threat he poses when England face the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 25…

OPINIONS: Why We Cannot Allow Abuja-Kaduna To Happen To Lagos-Ibadan

IMAGINE yourself having two daughters traveling along a route and you suddenly receive information that the very direction they were headed, a kidnap incident had happened some eight hours before…

EDITORIAL: The Imminent Food Crisis

IN the aftermath of the devastating floods that wreaked havoc across the country, the situation in Nigeria today is grim. Hunger threatens to gradually annihilate vast populations of citizens if immediate…