The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said his administration would intensify efforts to complete the ongoing reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road for the benefit of the people of the state.

Abiodun said this during the commissioning of the State Fire and Safety Services Station at Agbara area in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He maintained that the road leading to industrial hub of the state deserves all attention to boost economic development.

“This local government is crucial to Ogun State and Nigeria. It is the local government that made us the industrial capital of Nigeria. It is one of the most populous local government areas in our state.

“I am here to inspect the 21-Kilometre Atan-Lusada-Agbara road. This road had been in bad condition for a long time and neglected by previous administrations. Trailers were falling on the road, making industries relocate to Ghana and neighbouring countries.

“The situation made the Agbara Industrial Estate a shadow of itself. With the little we have done, economic activities are being revived. We will intensify efforts to ensure that the road is completed and when I come here next time, it will be for the commissioning”, the governor stated.

He explained that the new fire station with state-of-the-art facilities and an ambulance point for quick response to emergencies fulfilled his promises during his campaign tour in 2019, saying that three other stations had been built in Mowe, Ibafo and Isheri.

Abiodun decried the enormous infrastructural deficit in the area, especially a good road network, saying, “this has led to the suffering of the people, who are mainly traders and farmers.”

He emphasized that his administration would always prioritize the infrastructure needs of the people to further accelerate the economic well-being of the people, calling on the people to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Mrs. Olufemi Ilori, stated that 150 Fire Officers had been employed, while four new fire stations had been built to boost service delivery.





In his remarks, the chairman, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Sheriff Musa, described the fire station as long-awaited, saying it would help curb fire incidences in the area.