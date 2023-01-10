We will focus on establishing sellable research, others —Akinwunmi

THE newly elected President of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Lagos Nigeria Chapter Mr Olalekan Akinwumi, has promised to focus on establishing sellable research; new collaborations with individuals and organisations while improving on existing ones.

In addition, he said his leadership will expand the local trainings to fit the Nigerian environment and build an effective association as a whole.

He reeled out the plans during his acceptance speech and immediately after. He emerged as president.

Akinwumi said, “I am delighted that I am found worthy of your trust and faith so much that you bestowed on me the leadership of this great association. I am sure that with the collective experience of these eminent persons in this council, it is certain we are going to make a remarkable impact as we are driven to make ‘Talk FM, Do FM in Lagos and Nigeria at large’ a reality.”

He also acknowledged the initiatives undertaken by the previous leaders, promising to continue with the great works that they began .

“We shall do that, and even surpass it with this new team.”

Akinwumi, the 14th president of IFMA, Lagos chapter, is the founder of Lekan Akinwumi& Co, a qualified estate surveyor and valuer with over 20 years of professional experience in property and facilities management, real estate brokerage, valuation and appraisal of properties as well in consultancy services.

Other members of the council include the Vice President, Mr Sheriff Daramola; General Secretary, Donald George; Assistant General Secretary, Mr Hakeem Olaonipekun; Treasurer, Mr Adeniyi Ifaturoti and Publicity Secretary, Mr Chinedu Nwachukwu.

In his valedictory speech at the last AGM, the outgoing President of the association, Mr Segun Adebayo, appreciated the collaborators, sponsors, partners, and everyone who had contributed to the success achieved under his leadership from December 2020 when he took over the leadership of the association.

“Our collective resolve and commitment as a forward-thinking association through our renewed purpose has not only deepened our relevance but also enhanced the growth and development of the facility management space.”





He congratulated the new council members and said he is convinced of their collective ability to take the association to a greater and enviable height.

IFMA Lagos Nigeria Chapter was founded in 1995 by a special group of professionals drawn across the industries within the built environment including architects, civil engineers, electrical engineers, builders, amongst others.

who had a burning desire to provide Nigeria with the opportunity of developing a maintenance culture that will shape the future of the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE