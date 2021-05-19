We will explore opportunities to develop medical and health sciences in Nigeria ― UNIMED VC

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Medical Sciences in Ondo city, Ondo State, (UNIMED) Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, has said the institution will continue to explore every opportunity to develop not only as the first specialized university of medical and health sciences but to be recognized for excellence and innovation locally, nationally and internationally.

Fatusi stated this during a National Workshop on Space Technologies and Health jointly organized by the institution and the Centre for Atmospheric Research of the National Space Research and Development Agency (CAR-NASRDA).

He maintained that the medical science institution would be known for the quality of teaching and be at the forefront of cutting edge research and innovations.

“We would also be a good example for other universities to follow in the transformative application of scientific knowledge and scholarly outputs to the improvement of the health and development of our people and society.

“Among others, we have set the record of establishing Nigeria’s first Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation and fast becoming the leading centre for Medical Rehabilitation Education in West Africa.

“Only a week ago, our governor commissioned what can justifiably be described as the first full-fledged School of Public Health in Nigeria, a Centre for Molecular Biosciences and Medical Genomics that is designed to be a pacesetter in medical research and service delivery, and a Centre for Herbal Medicine to drive our agenda for drug discovery.

“We are young but without any apology, we are proudly ambitious and in full pursuit of our vision to be “a thriving medical and health sciences University, locally, nationally and internationally recognized for excellence and innovation.

” For us in UNIMED, we hope that this workshop will serve as a springboard to a new research agenda and collaboration that will attract new research funds, including more National Research Fund from TETFUND and new funds from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and international development partners.

“We also hope that the workshop will also serve as a platform to jumpstart our telehealth project to extend higher quality services to our community outreach centre in Ilutitun in Okitipupa Local Government and support our innovative community-based primary health care services in Oke-Igbo and also Bolorunduro area where we are starting a new initiative in Community-Oriented Primary Health Care,” Fatusi said.

Speaking the Director and Chief Executive, Centre for Atmospheric Research Prof Babatunde Rabiu said the objectives of the workshop include identifying areas where space technology can enhance health care and policy in Africa; and facilitating the development of the framework for a work plan on applications of space science and technology in health amongst others.

He said “A workshop of this nature is uncommon and ground-breaking. It is a window of opportunity to imbibe new best practice that has become a new order at the global level.”

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said his administration is committed to bringing quality and affordable health care to the doorsteps of the citizens and achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Akeredolu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu said his administration noted that his government has prioritised primary health care and devoted substantial resources to the school of public health and other components of the University of medical sciences as well as the associated teaching hospital.

According to him, these facilities are ultimately crucial to the goal of developing critical manpower for the primary healthcare sector in the state.

