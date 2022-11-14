We will expedite action to complete NASS renovation ― FCDA

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has promised to expedite action in completing the ongoing multi-million naira renovation work at the National Assembly’s Red and Green chambers, in fulfilment of one of its core mandates to oversee and maintain all public buildings in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Part of the ongoing renovation work includes massive clean-up, expansion work, total overhauling of the internal and external structures, and scald folding of the wall with the target to give the structures a new facelift furnished with exclusively designed chairs and world-class interior designs.

The Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi, disclosed this while conducting the Senate Committee members on FCT round the said projects, he stated that the Administration has fully funded the contractor handling the phase 1 project, while processes for the 2nd phase approval is in top gear.

Hadi explained that the FCTA and the CBN were in charge of facilitating the payment processes, hence, no cause for alarm.

Speaking on the scope of the work, the Executive Secretary FCDA said the renovation involves the entire National Assembly including the white house.

He said efforts have been made by the FCT Administration jointly with the technical team of the National Assembly to ensure that the daily renovation work and the legislative duties go unhindered.

“Knowing fully well that sessions are going on, we have made efforts on how we can as much as practicable make it seamless without disrupting the daily legislative conduct”

According to Hadi, plans have been concluded to host the National presidential budget presentation of 2023 which is normally conducted in the green chamber in a temporary chamber.

“For the purpose of the 2023 presidential presentation, we have already stripped off all the two Chambers. A temporary chamber has to be prepared for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.” He assured.

Reacting, the Chairman Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Smart Adeyemi emphatically encouraged the FCT Administration to take proactive practical steps to source the required funds for the completion of the National Assembly renovation complex to build lasting legacies for the 10th Assembly.

According to Senator Adeyemi, further delay in mobilizing manpower and the required resources for the completion of the complex will be tantamount to a threat to legislative duties and democracy.

Senator Adeyemi said: “what matters to us is the January deadline. But more importantly to ensure you meet the deadline for the 10th senate to start on a solid note. But from what I see I don’t see it visible, except you have a miracle to perform.

None completion of this renovation to me is a threat to legislative duties and democracy. Because once national assembly is not in existence, then, there is no democracy.” Adeyemi said

Admitting that FCT was going through challenges of the influx of people, Senator Adeyemi advised FCTA to keep projecting into the future by expanding the infrastructure to meet the ever-increasing population; while he commended the Administration for its foresight in designing 565 capacity chamber that can accommodate both legislative arm members.





“We are having 109 now. This may not always be the case ..more creation of senatorial zones and more Geopolitical zones may emerge in the next 10 to 20 years. Our concern is to leave this place better than we met it.”

The Senate members were also conducted around the Idu rail station, Wupa treatment plant, street solar light installation poles along NJC way through to Jabi expressway and the 350 Hectares dump site among others.

