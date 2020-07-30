We will ensure Nigerians don’t abscond during pilgrimage ― NCPC boss

By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
The newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam has said that part of his agenda in the office is to redeem the image of Nigeria Internationally which has been dented by pilgrims who absconded during pilgrimages.

Reverend Pam also said the Commission had started working with stakeholders who would ensure thorough screening of intending Pilgrims.

Pam disclosed this during a thanksgiving service and reception organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in his honour.

Pam while outlining his agenda said “I would like to rebuild our image internationally due to our core responsibility of embarking on pilgrimages as our image in international communities is not so good especially with the records we have of people absconding when sent on a holy pilgrimage.

“In view of this, we have started working strategically with relevant stakeholders who will ensure thorough screening for intending Pilgrims for increased global acceptability and
respect.

“We shall continue to advise our pilgrims to remain resolute as Pilgrims and not Tourists while on pilgrimage”.

Listing other agenda, he said he would ensure that the commission abides by the Act establishing it, which he said makes every other responsibility easy and creates orderliness and commitment to service.

He further said “I would embark on a re-orientation of the mindset of Ministers of God and other Pilgrims so as to drive a behavioural change first in themselves, and ultimately give back the lessons learnt to the society.

“I would like to go on relationship drive among my staff, relevant stakeholders, Muslims and Christians across Nigeria and ensure mutual respect and unity amongst all and sundry.

“I would work assiduously to gain people’s trust to enable me to carry out reconciliation amongst people for peaceful co-existence”.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy President of the Senate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said he believes that the new NCPC boss would use his experience to propagate tolerance and love in the country.

“I trust that you will bring your wealth of knowledge and experience in the teachings of Christ, to propagate tolerance and love in our country. As believers and disciples of Jesus Christ, we must follow his footsteps.

“I am confident on your ability to raise the bar and improve the experience and outcome of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria”, he noted.

In his message the President of CAN, Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle admonished the new NCPC Executive Secretary to emulate the qualities of great leaders in the Bible.

 

