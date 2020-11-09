We will ensure all Sokoto residents register for National Identity Card ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State Government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian Identity management system are duly registered.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he received the State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mallam Garba Balarabe who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, said the governor who spoke through his Deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya said the 16 per cent of Sokoto State indigenes that got enrolled into the scheme is very low compared to the number of citizens in other states.

According to him, the number of those so far registered in the state is insignificant when compared to an estimation of over 5 million people that make up the population of the state, thus urging the people, especially those living in rural areas, to avail themselves of the enrollment as there are multiple benefits to derive from doing so.

The Deputy Governor who received his Permanent Identity Card after years of enrollment stated that: “All Nigerians need the identity with which the government can generate accurate data for national and economic development planning.”

Tambuwal said his government “is every ready to assist the NIMC in discharging its responsibilities assuring that his administration will assist it in its efforts to reach the 23 local government areas in Sokoto State.

Speaking earlier, Mal. Balarabe said he was in the Deputy Governor’s office to officially present to him his permanent ID card and also intimate him on the level of enrollment recorded in Sokoto which is very alarming compared to other states.

Balarabe said since the inception of the Sokoto State Office, the commission had been performing its function despite low patronage from the public and little assistance from the state government.

He said from available statistics, only few students, bank customers and others directed to them by officials of Nigeria Immigration Service, because they require the identity card number to transact business or gain access to certain services, patronise the NIMC.

He appealed to the state government to come to their aid and support them in mobilising and publicising the importance of having a national identity card, especially in the local government areas where majority of the people are not enrolled.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE