We will enrol 102,400 out-of-school children this year  – Fintiri

The State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri stated this while launching the 2022 enrolment of out-of-school children into BESDA non-formal learning centres which was held in Mayo Belwa local government area of the state.

The Governor said in 2021, through the BESDA Program alone, Adamawa State was able to reduce its number of out-of-school children by 51205 from twelve local government areas.

He said the government has involved traditional institutions in the crusade based on the belief that the royal fathers have a lot to contribute, not only in the educational sector but also in agriculture, health, and other sectors.

The Governor called on all the people of Adamawa to join his administration in dealing with the out-of-school syndrome, which according to him is the only way of ensuring peace and stability in the state and beyond.

Lamido Adamawa, Dr Muhammdu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa represented by Galadima Adamawa, Alhaji Mustafa Aminu saluted Governor Fintiri for transforming the state in the areas of education and infrastructure among others.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital development, Mrs Wilbina Jackson called on parents to stop sending their children hawking rather than complementing the government’s efforts to enrol them into schools.

The Chairman Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Salihi Ibrahim Atiku said with the commitment of the present administration, the menace of out-of-school children will soon be a thing of the past.

The State Coordinator of BESDA, Dr Muhammad Degereji enumerated the key objectives of the programme to include reducing the menace of out-of-school children, improving literacy, and strengthening accountability and transparency for results.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Chief Crowther Seth, Secretary to the State Government SSG Malam Bashiru Ahmad, all the first-class emirs and chiefs in Adamawa, and other senior government officials.

The highlight of the event was the enrolment of some of the out-of-school children by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.