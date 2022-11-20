We will continue to push for transparent electoral process ― EU Ambassador

European Union Delegation Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, has said the EU would continue to push for a free, fair transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

She made the declaration when she met with Senator representing Borno South and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume in Abuja.

Aside from concern for transparent elections, Ambassador Isopi, accompanied by Mr Osaro Odemwinge the Political Adviser Press and Information to the European Union Delegation, also discussed security concerns and humanitarian services.

The Ambassador recalled her visit to Borno State last July where she met the State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum and the Commander of Operation Lafia Dole and undertook an assessment visit to Bama.

She maintained that the aim of the visit was to interact with major stakeholders on topical issues and get to know the progress and challenges of the various security encounters across the country.

Senator Ndume thanked the Ambassador for her visit and the EU for its involvement in critical areas and pleaded for support and intervention of the European Union in the health and education sectors of Gwoza Local Government which he said the insurgents conquered and declared as the headquarters of the Caliphate at the height of the Boko Haram crisis. He described the health sector in Gwoza as an emergency with both the State and Local Governments overwhelmed as a result of funding in the face of numerous challenges. He reiterated the fact that the only hospital in Gwoza is overstretched as a result of the town’s population coupled with the hospital’s lack of equipment and shortage of medical personnel. He also seized the opportunity to applaud the United Nations for its efforts at building 500 housing units in Gwoza and urged the EU to replicate the same.

Speaking on the next general elections, Senator Ndume appealed to the EU to seize the initiative to enlighten both the politicians and the electorate on the need for a peaceful and violent free election.

Senator Ndume, who expressed strong reservations about voters’ inducement by desperate politicians, however, expressed satisfaction in INEC’s readiness to conduct a credible election.

