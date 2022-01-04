We will continue to place premium on workers’ welfare ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, assured that his administration’s will continue to place premium on the welfare of workers in the state, despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic which has led to the country’s present harsh economic realities.

Akeredolu who charged the workers to remain loyal, steadfast and hard-working, urged the workers to improve their attitude to work by dedicating their minds to whatever assignment that will aid the development of the state in the New Year.

The governor spoke at the Annual General Prayer Meeting with the Public Servants for the first working day in the year 2022, held at the Governor’s office premises, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

He said his administration will continue to reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people, noting that he will not shy away from taking audacious decisions.

Akeredolu said “It is in this way that we can deliver on the full import of the REDEEMED Agenda to mutually develop the service, our land and its people.

“We will ensure that all those who deserve elevation are duly promoted. We shall equally not shun our responsibility to take audacious decisions, even if they are unlikable.

“Anyone who works against the general interest of the people will be tracked down and sanctioned forcefully. We will continue to encourage and reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people,”

He also called on workers in the state to be prepared to make sacrifices in view of the daunting challenges of this time.

“We must live responsibly and continually protect ourselves and those around us by getting vaccinated as well as observing all the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols.

“If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, please isolate and report yourself to the designated health facilities,” he added

While assuring to continue to explore all available windows to position the State as the hub of enterprise and good governance, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, subventions and other financial obligations.

He also said that his administration takes the security of lives and property very seriously, said the birth of Amotekun was timely as Ondo State is now being adjudged the most peaceful state in the federation.

He said: “I assure you that better days await us and the best is yet to come for all of us in our dear Sunshine State.

“One of the parameters to measure a healthy State is the security of lives and property of the citizens. Fortunately, Ondo State has been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the Federation.

“The birth of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State was timely and I can say without mincing words that the Amotekun Corps has performed creditably.

“Until recently, the army has been a team player in the security architecture of Ondo State. We salute the military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary agencies for their efforts in sustaining the peace in our State.

“While acknowledging their roles in the peace efforts, let me reiterate for the umpteenth time that the Amotekun Corps has been put in place to complement their efforts.

“It is not in competition in any form. It goes without saying that the successes and comportment of the Corps have demonstrated that the State Government had made no mistake in setting it up.

” It has equally helped to take several of our employable youths off the unemployment market.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

We will continue to place premium on workers’ welfare ― Akeredolu