​We will continue to occupy ASCSN secretariat until retired officers vacate offices ― Labour leaders

Scores of leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) have vowed to continue to occupy the national secretariat of the union.

ASCSN members made this disclosure on Tuesday following the second day of picketing the national secretariat of the union located in Yaba area in Lagos state which started on Monday.

The members said that they will continue to occupy the national secretariat until some retired officials of the union vacate their offices.

It was gathered that the union has been engulfed with a series of crises over an alleged N10b fraud levied against some officials of the union.

Members of the union on Monday during a protest called for the prosecution of some retired officials who have been accused to have been involved in fraudulent activities.

The protest which was held in front of the secretariat made the police seal the national secretariat on Monday.

As of the time of filing this report on Tuesday, the national secretariat of the union is currently under lock and key.

The protesting members have also vowed to continue with the protests until some of the retired officials vacate their offices.

One of the protesters alleged that the union has been turned into a house of corruption by some officials of the union.

He added that the protesting members will continue to occupy the national secretariat until something tangible is done to sanitise the union.

He said: “The union has been turned into a house of corruption, the CWC is called upon to rise up and end this corruption. We appeal to the conscience of all the members of the CWC to end this unnecessary tension in the union by asking all retired officials of ASCSN to vacate office so that the union can focus on fighting the course of members.”

When contacted, the National President of the union, Comrade Innocent Bola Audu, said that the protesters who occupied the national secretariat of the union since Monday are members who want sanity in the union.

Audu, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, confirmed that sealing the secretariat was done by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police who acted based on the Inspector General of Police’s directive.

He added that some officials of the union have been accused of N10b fraud which made some members embark on protests.

Audu said: “The people who went to the union secretariat yesterday were legitimate union members from all over the federation.

“The Lagos Commissioner of Police acted based on IGP’s directives.”