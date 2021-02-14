We will continue to focus on becoming the best university ― Elizade university VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Prof Olukayode Amund, said the institution will continued to focus on its pursuit to become a globally competitive institution that will continue to produce entrepreneurial, innovative and ethical graduates for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

Prof Amund who stated this during the 9th matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students of the institution called on the new students to utilise the opportunities available during their academic sojourn to the fullest.

He disclosed that about 435 students were admitted into the various programmes of the university, which is the highest since the school was established but said the institution is equipped with the necessary resources and facilities to assist them in realizing their ambition.

He said: “We have remained focused on our vision and mission and committed to the aspirations and values of the Founder.

“Our guiding principle is to make meaningful impact on the developmental needs of the nation through the provision of quality University education. It is to this effect that we have invested heavily in a robust ICT infrastructure to propel our virtual learning endeavours.

“It may interest you to know that the lecture materials of all courses run in the University have been uploaded on the Leaner Management System. I enjoin you to take full advantage of on-line lectures that have been provided to facilitate learning without needing to congregate in classrooms in order to ameliorate the pervading challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

“You are enjoined to pursue your academic studies with necessary vigour and commitment.”

The Vice Chancellor warned the students against any form of social vices, saying the university management would not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university regulations.

He also implored the fresh students to imbibe the ethics of hard work, moderation and discipline in order to achieve academic excellence.

“You should shun examination misconduct and other deviant practices. This University has maintained zero tolerance for all forms of anti-social behaviour such as cultism, hooliganism, drug abuse, stealing, prostitution and indecent conduct.

“You are urged to be modest and decent in your dressing, respect your lecturers who are your parents “in loco” and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations that have been articulated in the Students’ Information Handbook.

“Please do take advantage of the well-stocked libraries and sporting facilities amply provided on campus, while you make new friends across diverse cultures.

“The University has enjoyed relative peace since inception and you are advised to keep religiously to your matriculation oaths and stay away from any activity that will constitute a threat to peace and tranquility of this noble institution of learning, as any violation of extant rules and regulations shall receive appropriate sanctions.

“The distance between Matriculation and Convocation is quite wide and it is important the journey ends successfully.

For this to happen, you need to attend your lectures, carry out your assignments, shun deviant behaviour and other vices that could expose you and other students to grave danger.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will continue to focus on becoming the best university ― Elizade varsity VC