We will continue to construct roads to make life better ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to construct as many roads and invest in infrastructure in the state despite the lean resources available to the state.

The governor who disclosed that his administration has commenced the reconstruction of over 35 kilometers of the network of roads within the capital city Akure, the state capital, said his government is not unaware of the challenges confronting the people on the state of roads across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the state Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr Raimi Aminu, disclosed that all the roads being reconstructed are existing roads built by the government several years ago and are already in bad shape.

He said the state government has commenced the reconstruction of these roads within the Akure metropolis with a view to make the road’s potholes free and putting failed sections within the town into good shapes

Aminu, appreciated the state governor, Akeredolu for giving priority to road construction and for his unwavering commitment to road infrastructure in the state.

He said the Governor’s efforts on infrastructure development have eased the suffering of the people, despite the scarce resources.

Some of the roads being asphalted are the five kilometers Oba-Ile Housing Estate which link two other Estates including Grace Land and Grace Garden with SIB, and the two kilometers Araromi to Don Bosco road in Akure.

Aminu, who also disclosed that the state government is currently working on about 21 roads in the First Phase, assured that everybody will have a taste of good governance under the Akeredolu administration.

He, however, urged the residents to take ownership of any government project in their areas and avoid actions that can cause damage to the roads.

The commissioner explained that the Governor was able to continue his stride in infrastructure development because of his leadership qualities and an uncommon passion for the development of the state.

He said: “A couple of months ago, we received several letters and complaints about bad portions of township roads, potholes, and failed sections within the town.

“We forwarded those letters and complaints to Mr. Governor for approval after we have summarized the report and everything. And after our defence Mr. Governor graciously approved it.

“Everybody knows the government is working on infrastructure massively; we are constructing new roads, and despite that, we will not abandon the inherited ones because we have discovered that the majority of our existing roads are bad.

“So, based on that, Mr. Governor has graciously approved over 35 kilometers length of roads for maintenance as a Phase A. Oba-Ile Housing Estate road network which is about five kilometers is one of the roads.





“We are doing asphalt overlay now; they have done patching, maintenance, and repair of the drain. A few days ago they primed the surface.

“We are happy with what the contractor is doing and we are also happy with the good response from the residents. You can see they are appreciating what the government is doing for them.

“Before now we promised to look into the road, and today you can see the level of completion and what the government is doing here.

“We also have other roads in the town. We started from Mother-and-Child road, Champion to Fanibi, Agagu road, Aule to Ilesa garage road, Araromi to Don Bosco, and Araromi to Stadium. We are working on Adegbola-Ayedun to Leo too. And what we are doing is that we will maintain, patch and repair drains where necessary, and do a complete overlay. So, we are giving new roads.

“With this, within the next couple of years, there won’t be any maintenance because we discover that the lifespan of most of these roads has expired.

“So, we are working on about 21 roads as the First Phase. After Araromi to Don Bosco, we are moving to Stadium and to Otenuro Avenue down to Edo Lodge, Iyeoma to Bishop’s Court, CBN quarters to Sijuade and a lot more.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate Mr Governor for his magnanimity. Despite the paucity of funds, he is still working massively on infrastructural projects. Even we, his lieutenants are amazed at what he is doing.

“Infrastructure is the bedrock of all development in the state. With this now, everybody is happy, the residents are happy and we thank God.”

Aminu who was joined by a team of Engineers and top officials of the Ministry assured that all the road projects will stand the test of time.

After supervising the asphalt overlay of about two kilometers of Araromi road, Engr Aminu assured the people of the state of more life-transforming projects across the state under Akeredolu.

In their remarks, some of the residents of Oba-Ile Housing Estate including Prince Kunle Ademeso and the Chairman, Grace Land Estate, Oba-Ile Olugbenga Popoola, expressed their gratitude to Governor Akeredolu for remembering them.

They promised to deliver massive votes for the APC come 2023 presidential polls because of what Governor Akeredolu-led administration has done to alleviate their suffering.

Also at Araromi, some residents including Mrs Gbemisola Adelegan, Mr Jubril Yusuf, Mrs Bosede Olawole, and Tope Olaiya, said the good road will reduce constant damage on their vehicles and accidents that usually occur as a result of the deplorable state of the road before government intervention.

According to them, the bad road has adversely affected the socio-economic activities in the areas until now.

