Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to be patient and moderate their anger towards the federal government.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday night at Eagles Square, venue of his rally in Abuja.

The APC standard bearer had held a similar rally same day in North West state of Kebbi.

Addressing the gathering of APC Governors, members of the party national working and ordinary party faithful in Abuja, Senator Tinubu assured that his administration would address critical sectors of education, health and provide gainful employment for teeming youths across the country.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to address you from this particular spot (Eagle Square). This is the same spot that I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the primary. Ever since, I have moved from one point of this country and one state to the other. I thank all of you for the great reception you have given us.

“Just now, we came from Kebbi rally. Any time you see Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi governor) and his team, please thank them for us. We thank all of you for waiting since morning till now. I hope you enjoyed yourself.

“I want you to remember and accept the fact that what we are doing is all about the youths, our children and about our today, tomorrow and thereafter. What is there for you is the joy of democracy and democratic values.

“For you, we are ready to work, to serve the country in order to serve you well. We want to serve you by turning the ship around. But you are angry. What are you angry at? Development, lack of jobs, insecurity and high prices of foodstuffs. Angry that you have had frequent strikes from higher institutions. I stand here and promised you today that all of that will be forgotten.

“Be dedicated, add values as citizens and be more creative in a way that would make you employable tomorrow. We will establish more opportunities for education. Universities will be autonomous. You should be able to get student loans where necessary if your four-year course is four years. Be a scientist and an explorer, be a great researcher and a builder.

“We are grateful that you have provided us path to power and we are ready to serve you.”

Reacting to comments attributed to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, where he mistakenly said his party has put the nation to shame, Tinubu claimed the PDP National chairman slip was true confession.





“Only yesterday, I saw a confession of one of Nigeria’s leading political parties. The National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, confessed and regretted that the PDP has damaged and put the nation to shame. I agree with him and we forgive him for his true confession. Go and read it. It is all over social media. It is a great confession.

“But we will not put you to shame. We will make you great educators, inventors and great developers. We have the knowledge, we know the road and we understand the tuff.

“We will work with you and not disappoint you. We are talking about over 200 million now and more than 500 million people in 25 years. We have to be ready. We have the knowledge, courage and capacity.

“What you cannot afford to waste is your time. Use it wisely. Let us collaborate and manage our anger. A nation is not just built in a day. Government is supposed to lend a helping hand. This government is doing so and we will do more. We are supposed to lighten the burden of your parents and we will do it. It is a promise.”

