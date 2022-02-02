We were making skit, not eating faeces in trending video, say Imo comedians

Three comedians in Imo State who were thought to have been eating their faeces in a trending video have denied doing so saying that they were only making a comedy skit.

Great Egbuchulam, Solomon Mbata and Arinze Mbah, aged 21, 20 and 21, respectively, debunked the video reports while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

They denied having anything to do with internet fraud, adding that they were completely misunderstood after an anonymous passerby recorded the video, causing it to go viral on social media.

Egbuchulam, popularly known as “Clean-Mumu” and Mbata popularly known as “Baggy_Universe” identified themselves to be content creators and members of a comedy crew known as “Funny Embassy”.

Also, Mbah, popularly known as “Dat_Skirtboi,” admitted that the video was irritating, but said that it was intended to portray the ills of society and the inordinate quest of today’s youths to make quick money.

He called on youths to desist from internet fraud and money rituals but rather, to work hard and align with legitimate means of making money.

“We were not eating faeces as many people believe but, we were portraying the extent to which many persons, especially youths, have gone in a bid to acquire wealth,” Mba said.

Also, Mbata advised youths to avoid the lure of seeking wealth through diabolic means as the consequences outweighed the possible gains.

Also speaking, Egbuchulam advised youths to learn skills with which they could fend for themselves adding that this would help distract them from negative thoughts.

He, however, called on the government to introduce more youth-friendly poverty alleviation initiatives, noting that hardship could plunge young persons into money rituals and internet fraud.