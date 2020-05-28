We went through hell acquiring land for national secretariat ― NMA

The National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Professor Francis Faduyile, has stated that the association went through hell to acquire land for its national secretariat in Abuja, adding that it was a tough battle to clear legal issues surrounding the land.

Professor Faduyile made this known during the official foundation laying ceremony for the construction of its national secretariat on Plot 443 Zambezi Crescent, Opposite WAEC HQ, Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

He commended members of the association, its Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the Building Committee headed by Dr Frank Odafe as well as other stakeholders for their doggedness and commitment to seeing that building the National Secretariat of the association becomes a reality.

Dr Faduyile, who recalled that there were foundation laying ceremonies for the national secretariat in the past, promised that the current one will be last, stressing that the NMA will see to it that the construction of the building is completed in record period.

He commended Dutum Company Limited, the company in charge of the construction of the building, for having the technical know-how and wherewithal to execute the project.

“I am happy that today is happening. I return all glory to God that this foundation laying ceremony finally came to pass. There have been series of promises and foundation laying ceremonies in the past for the construction of a befitting secretariat for NMA but I can assure you this is the last.

“Today is the groundbreaking, by the grace of God, none of us will die and we shall be alive to witness the ground opening ceremony of this building in two years to come. I salute our contractor, Mr Temitope Runsewe and his team at Dutum Construction Company Limited for their resolute to go out by all lawful means to ensure this project is completed within stipulated time,” Faduyile said.

Responding on behalf of the construction company, its managing director, Mr Tope Runsewe, thanked the leadership of the NMA for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that they would deploy all the professionalism at the company’s disposal to ensure that the building is completed in due course according to specifications.

Speaking further, Runsewe said since the existence of the company from 1989, winning the contract for the NMA’s National Secretariat was the fastest, smoothest and most transparent in terms of the procurement and other bidding processes surrounding the contract the company has ever experienced, adding that the project will be completed in two years without delay

In his closing remarks, the Secretary-General of NMA, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote, said the association was finally determined to have a befitting building in Abuja to serve as its national secretariat after several efforts to do so fail in the past.

Other dignitaries who attended the occasion were other officials of the association including the Chairman NMA FCT Chapter, Dr Philip Ekpe, management members of Dutum Company Limited, among others.

