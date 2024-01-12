The All Progressives Congress has declared that it ” welcomes, with equanimity, the Supreme Court decisions on election petitions challenging the outcome of 2023 governorship elections in eight states.”

The apex court on Friday ruled in favour of the New Nigerian People’s Party ( NNPP) in Kano while confirming the mandate of the Peoples Democratic Party governors in Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau, and Abia states.

The Supreme Court justices also ruled in favour of the APC governors in Lagos, Ebonyi, and Cross River States.

Reacting to the apex court judgements in a statement on Friday, the party National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said the decisions of the Supreme Court Justices “provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy and independence of the Judiciary. ”

The APC national leadership, however, called out certain opposition parties, particularly the PDP, which it noted had vilified and denigrated the courts when judgements were handed against them in these same matters.

“While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests.

The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy, and independence of the judiciary.

“APC has been consistent in its position that the judiciary must be left alone to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral disputes, as constitutionally mandated.

The decisions today must serve as a rebuke to political opposition figures who vilified and denigrated our courts when judgements were handed against them in these same matters.

Assuming that it has any spec of decency left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must tender an unreserved apology to the courts and our judges for the senseless, irresponsible, reckless, and unjustified attacks it mounted against the judiciary throughout this electoral cycle.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Bassey Otu of Cross River State, and wish them the very best as they continue to serve their states and country. We urge everyone to remain calm and continue to maintain peace. ”

