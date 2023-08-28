As part of the Rotary’s area of focus on disease prevention and treatment, President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho-Metro, Mr Damilola Olaleye, has said the club is doing everything humanly possible to eradicate Hepatitis B in Oyo state.

Speaking at the free vaccination for over 190 residents in Ibadan on Monday, Olaleye said the club decided to touch the lives of people who they believe need support in terms of medical care.

He said the second dose of the free Hepatitis B vaccine sponsored by the club in partnership with other Rotary clubs in Ibadan.

The president encouraged every individual to always go for medical check-ups on regular basis so as to know their health status.

Olaleye said: “The essence of the programme is to sensitise the Community against disease. We found out that in Nigeria today, a lot for people are not aware of Hepatitis B and that is why Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho-Metro and other clubs in Ibadan decided to embark on this project to ensure that people are well vaccinated.

“We have given the first dose a month ago and here is another one in the month of August, while the third vaccine will be for October. We specifically chose Scout Camp market, here at Challenge, Ibadan to ensure that all the market women and men are vaccinated.





“Our next programme is Basic and Literacy; this is where we will distribute free textbooks to primary and secondary school students in Oyo state and even computers to schools around Jericho area; this is what we have been doing yearly and we will not relent in impacting our society,” he revealed.

