We want to positively impact our communities more, says Rotary boss

Former president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Ibadan Jericho Metro, Mr Samuel Kolawole, has disclosed the readiness of the club to impact communities positively more than ever before.

Kolawole stated this at the Zone 1 Family of Rotary Day held at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan, where members celebrated their family and younger Rotarians.

At the event, a lot of games were played by members including the children, and everyone had a nice time, while several prizes were won.

Kolawole said there is so much to be done by Rotary clubs in Zone 1 as they want to impact more in healthcare, education and in all areas of focus of organisation to their communities.

He said: “Family of Rotary Day is an event that Rotary has every year. This year, we are celebrating it here in Ibadan, zone 1 which covers Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Kwara states in District 9125.

“Rotary does a lot of projects that are impacting the society positively and we still want to do more and in doing that, we commit time, by putting in a lot of work, so, at the end of the year, we bring together members of our families, friends and other people who we believe have the potential to be a Rotarians. This is because all the projects that we do, we can’t raise the funds alone, so, we invite those who will begin to impact communities with us.

"You can see that the children who came were given packs which are educational in nature; that is also impacting the society.





Speaking about their next plan, Kolawole said: “For Rotary, our year begins in July and ends in June, so by the end of December, we would have finished the half year and we are going to review our performance in the goals we have set.

“We want to impact our communities positively in different ways. For example, we are going to be doing some projects on health later this month with other great projects coming next year.”

In his remarks, the District Governor’s representative, Mr Olusoji Sangobiyi, lauded the committee for the programme and noted that there is a lot of improvement in this year’s family Rotary Day.