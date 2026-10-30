We want to be the best polytechnic in North-East —Rector, FedPoly, Bauchi

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Sani Usman, has said the institution’s vision is to become the best centre of technological education in the North-East and one of the best polytechnics in Nigeria.

He stated this at a one-day capacity-building workshop on Open, Distance and Flexible E-Learning (ODFeL) for staff of the polytechnic, held at the ASUP Secretariat on Tuesday.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Usman Yusuf Dutse, the rector said advances in technology had transformed education, making learning possible beyond the traditional classroom and fixed timetable.

He noted that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), was encouraging institutions to adopt ODFeL to expand access to quality technical education and meet the growing demand for skilled manpower.

The initiative, according to the rector, will benefit people who face geographical, family or work-related barriers to conventional education, including residents of rural communities and civil servants seeking additional qualifications.

He said ODFeL provides flexible and inclusive learning opportunities, enabling learners to acquire knowledge and skills regardless of their location or personal circumstances.

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The rector cautioned that ODFeL goes beyond uploading lecture notes in PDF format or conducting online classes through video-conferencing platforms, stressing that these alone do not constitute a comprehensive e-learning system.

He explained that an effective ODFeL system requires well-designed interactive learning materials, digital instructional resources, virtual laboratories where appropriate, learner-support services, continuous assessment and robust quality-assurance mechanisms.

Usman stressed that the system must produce graduates whose knowledge, skills and competencies are comparable to those of students trained through conventional methods, in line with NBTE requirements.

He said the workshop was designed to deepen staff understanding of ODFeL and equip them with the knowledge needed to develop effective online learning processes and support systems that ensure students acquire the required practical skills and competencies.

Earlier, Director of Programme, Dr Auwal Abdullahi, said the workshop marked a milestone in efforts to establish a sustainable, accessible and quality-assured open and distance learning system at the polytechnic.

Abdullahi added that ODFeL offered an opportunity to expand access to education, particularly for working professionals and other learners who may be unable to participate fully in conventional face-to-face learning.