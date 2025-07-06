We want Sharia courts in South-West states, Friday as public holiday — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for constitutional amendments to establish Sharia courts in all South-West states and to declare Fridays as public holidays across Nigeria in recognition of Muslim worship practices.

Presenting the proposal at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, the group’s Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, argued that the changes would enhance inclusiveness and safeguard the rights of Muslims in the region.

Akintola was represented by Dr Jamiu Busari, a leader within the group, who addressed the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution.

“No Sharia court currently exists in Southwestern Nigeria, where Muslims arguably form the majority. This contradicts the pre-colonial Yoruba experience before the advent of British rule,” Akintola said.

He urged the Senate to recommend the establishment of Sharia courts in all South-West states, including Edo State, due to their substantial Muslim populations. Akintola also called for constitutional provisions to mandate state governors to establish Sharia Courts of Appeal.

“These courts will handle Muslim matters only, ensuring non-Muslims are not affected,” he added.

MURIC also demanded that Fridays be officially recognised as public holidays, citing religious practices and historical precedent.

Akintola noted that Thursdays and Fridays were the traditional weekend days for Muslims before the colonial era, contrasting the current system which observes Saturday and Sunday — both seen as favouring Christians.

“Currently, Nigeria recognises Saturday and Sunday as weekends, both favouring Christians,” he said, adding that the current arrangement excludes Muslims and lacks religious fairness.

He claimed that the weekend structure was imposed by colonial authorities, with Saturday initially a half-day.

“Saturday was later made a full day to benefit Seventh-Day Adventists under Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s regime.”

Akintola further pointed out that of the eight religion-related national public holidays currently recognised in Nigeria, five are Christian holidays while only three cater to Muslims. The listed holidays include Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eid-Kabir, Eid Fitr, and Maulud.

To balance this, he urged the National Assembly to add the Islamic New Year to the list of national holidays, noting that it is already recognised in some states and should be adopted nationally.

The group also called for official recognition of Islamic marriage certificates, criticising the existing framework that recognises only Christian marriages conducted in churches or registries.

“Christian marriages conducted in churches or registries are officially accepted nationwide. But Nikkah marriages are not recognised, creating problems for Muslim couples in formal settings,” Akintola said.

Describing the situation as discriminatory, he insisted that Islamic marriages should be granted the same legal status as Christian marriages in official documentation.

In response, the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jubrin Barau, assured that all demands presented would be given due consideration.

Represented by the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Lagos public hearing, Barau said the Senate would review all submissions and report its findings to the National Assembly.

