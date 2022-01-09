We want more from Obaseki than gunboats, Ijaws in Edo say

Ijaw Youth Council, the umbrella body for Ijaw youths wirldwide, has said that the Ijaw communities in Edo State deserved more from the Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state than the procurement of gunboats to enhance security in the riverine areas of the state.

Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, Secretary, Western Zone, IYC, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital, on Sunday.

Olu-Derimon, who commended the governor for the enhanced security across the state, said that the ijaw desired infrastructural development in their communities now than they had ever done.

He particularly noted that the people would have been more pleased and elated if the funds used for the gunboats were directed to address the huge infrastructural deficits bedeviling the riverine communities.

This he added became imperative given that the first sets of gunboats procured by the government were yet to be utilised.

“It will be wrong if we say the governor is not doing his best in terms of security as it affects the state. Even the blind can attest to the fact that security in the state has improved tremendously under the leadership of the governor.

“Thanks to all security agencies and the Edo State Vigilante Network, who are on ground in almost all communities in Edo State, including our riverine areas.

“Just recently, the government announced that it has acquired some gunboats for the riverine areas of Edo State which is mostly occupied by the Ijaw.

“It suffices me to say that the Edo State government bought similar boats a while ago and we are equally aware these boats are still very new and are yet to be fully utilised as far as we are concerned, so why buy more?

“We have cried out severally that ijaw are marginalised in terms of infrastructural development and political appointments and elective positions. It would excite you to know that Ijaw in Ovia South West cannot access Benin City because of the deplorable state of Udo-Ofunama-Inikorogha Road.

“The people in those communities have to travel through water to Gelegele or Sapele, Delta State, before they embark on a road journey to access the state capital or their local government headquarters.

“In the same vein, the Gelegele Ekewan Barracks Road which hitherto served as a major access route to the state capital is is now a shadow of itself.

“We have been crying for a long time that Mr Godwin Obaseki should cover up with the infrastructural underdevelopment in riverine areas of the state since he came onboard, but the story is almost similar with that of previous administrations in the state.

“I know if the story does not change under this present government, 100 gunboats will not be able to change the insecurity that will greet the water ways which will extent to the hinterland. Am saying this based on past experiences.

“We have over time demanded for three development centers for the three local government areas where Ijaw are domiciled.”