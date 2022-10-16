We want free education, conducive environment, visually impaired persons demand

The Nigeria Association of Visually Impaired Persons , Edo State Chapter, has sued for the establishment of Disabilities Commissions across the country that would take care of their welfare.

The Association also appealed to the federal and states government for free education and conducive environment. for its members.

The people made the demands during a road walk show as part of their activities to commemorates this year’s ‘National White Cane Day’ in Benin City, Edo State.

Briefing journalists on behalf of his members, the state Chairman of the Association, Evangelist Lucky Imafidon, while explaining the significance of the celebration said the White Cane is a symbol of visual impairment, adding that his members holding the white cane should be assisted on the road.

“We want drivers and other road users to always assist people with visual impairment any where on the road.

“In Edo State it has become increasingly dangerous to move around and that is why we came up with the theme ‘Safety in an Unsafe Environment’.

“This is a call to action, those saddled with the responsibility of making laws and policies should do so with the aim of assisting people with visual impairment”, he said.





While commending the Edo Government for its support to the association overtime, Evangelist Imafidon called for

the signing into law the Disability Bill.