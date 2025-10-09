‘We want a rubella, measles-free Nigeria,’ says PAN

THE Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has expressed its hope for a measles- and rubella-free Nigeria, where children are protected from other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Nigeria launched a nationwide, phased vaccination campaign on Monday to protect over 106 million children against measles, rubella, and polio. The initial phase targets 20 high-risk northern states plus Oyo State, with a second phase focusing on southern states beginning in January 2026.

Dr Foluso Balogun, a consultant paediatrician at University College Hospital, Ibadan, and team lead for the Oyo State Immunization Champions, disclosed this during an outreach organized by PAN in collaboration with the International Paediatric Association. The event was held for nursing mothers attending the immunization clinic at Oranyan Primary Health Care Centre in Ibadan.

According to her, the introduction of the measles-rubella vaccine is something that paediatricians are very happy about because even a single case of congenital rubella syndrome is devastating.

Balogun stated: “We are very excited because this will address rubella and its complications in our community. When a woman is pregnant, especially during her first trimester, and comes into contact with rubella and becomes infected, it can lead to congenital rubella syndrome.

“We have rubella circulating in various parts of the country. If we have this vaccine, it will drastically reduce the number of rubella cases. Additionally, it could help us achieve eradication.

“We are very pleased about the measles-rubella vaccine; it represents a huge step. And we look forward to a Nigeria free of rubella and measles. As PAN, we are committed to making vaccine-preventable diseases a thing of the past among our children. This will tremendously improve our health indicators and reduce the under-5 mortality rate.”

Miss Tinuola Onireti, an assistant chief nursing officer and a PAN immunization champion, also urged the women to ensure their daughters receive the HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer in the future.

Onireti emphasized that while cervical cancer is not curable but preventable, assured that the HPV vaccine is safe and does not cause infertility in girls.

In a statement, Mr Akeem Imam, the State Technical Facilitator for the Integrated Measles-Rubella Campaign in Ibadan Southeast Local Government, said that immunization is the right of every child in Nigeria and therefore urged mothers to take their children to the nearest health facilities to receive all the necessary vaccines.

Mr Imam said that adequate vaccination should be complemented with exclusive breastfeeding and vitamin A supplements, among other measures, to strengthen children’s immunity against illnesses and childhood killer diseases.