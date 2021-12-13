We treated 43 petitions on police brutality, says Kaduna judicial panel, submits report

Kaduna Judicial Panel of enquiry on police brutality has said it has treated 43 petitions out of the 63 petitions since it commenced sittings on October 2019.

This was even as it called on the state government to pay compensation to victims and/or their families.

Presenting the report to the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Monday, the chairman of the panel, Justice David Nyom (rtd) said the panel was set up in October 2019 as a result of the aftermath of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

Nyom disclosed 63 petitions were admitted but the panel treated only 43 petitions and declined to give reasons why the rest are not treated.

The panel also declined to reveal the findings of the panel, insisting that the public should wait for the white paper which the state government will release.

However, part of the recommendations made by the panel was the payment of compensation to the victims and the families of those brutalized.

It also recommended for the decentralization of the police to make it more effective.

Responding the deputy governor assured that the government will ensure that justice is served and seen to be served, adding that a white will be released on the recommendations of the panel.

She thanked the eight-man panel for a work well done.

