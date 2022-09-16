We train legislative staff to deliver service for strong democratic institution ― NASS Clerk

The clerk to the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria averred that the ongoing training for legislative staff was aimed at building a strong democratic institution.

Dr Danzaria stated this during the closing ceremony of a 3-day training workshop with the theme: ‘Enhancing Capacity For Legislative Services.’

The workshop was organised by the management of the House of Representatives for core legislative staff, in the areas of Chamber Services, Table Duties, Rules and Business, Legislative Scrutiny and Committee System, among others.

He pointed out that there are various pieces of training in the lineup for staff and that he would make sure that every staff benefits.

“Through this capacity building, we train staff who will deliver service for strong institutions, and make them work.

“I have no doubt that the beneficiaries of this workshop will be better equipped for greater service to the Legislature and the Nigerian state,” Dr Danzaria said.

He also advised the beneficiaries of the workshop to put all the lessons learnt to great use.

One of the beneficiaries of the workshop, Mr Yohanna Daniel, said that the training was very apt as it covered all the necessary topics.

