We thank President Buhari for not forgetting us ― Sultan of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has thanks to, President Muhammadu Buhari, for not forgetting the people of Sokoto.

Sultan stated this while addressing top security experts led by the National Security Adviser, General Mahmoud Mogunno, who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace on Wednesday.

While commending the team, Sultan describe their visit as not only timely but also to send a strong signal to the whole world about the commitment to secure the country.

Speaking earlier, the National Security Adviser, who spoke on behalf of others said their visits into the state was at the instance of the President.

“We are here today on behalf of Mr President to first and foremost commiserate with you over the loss of innocent lives in some part of Sokoto State.

“He is greatly concerned about the growing insecurities in the North-West part of Nigeria. He charged us to deal with the situation in a way that will enhance the greater security for the people of Sokoto and the rest of the North-West.

“We are here to hear from you the area of concern where you feel there are issues that need to be addressed.

“I am here in company of my colleagues, the IGP, Director-general DSS, DG NIA, Chief of Intelligence, physically to help elements of government who seems to be having a lot of dealings.

“We all know that has been done by Mr President by directing the security agencies, but what we need to do is to work with wider society to form a common force to rebuild confidence so that larger society can join to face this challenges collectively, not in terms of operations but also in terms of gathering of intelligence.

“In terms of intelligence, we are very sure in getting local and grassroots intelligence from you and this is why we required the assistance of your Eminence.

“We are confident that with your background as a retired General and a traditional ruler, you will give us the impetus to help the people of the state” he added

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the team held a closed-door meeting with the state Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, at the government house.

While addressing journalists at the end of the closed-door session, the National Security Adviser said he led other security experts to the Governor on the instructions of the President.

He said Mr President commiserate with the government and the people of the state and assured that things are being done to improve on the security not only in the state but across the length and breadth of the country.