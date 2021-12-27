We take ownership of donated power equipment for safety, indemnity ― DisCos

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) an umbrella body of the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) has explained that DisCos assume ownership of equipment voluntarily made available by customers for use by their networks for public safety and indemnity.

It stated that DisCos have a responsibility to ensure that only good quality equipment duly certified by Nigerian Electricity Management and Safety Agency (NEMSA) are installed within their network.

The Association’s Executive Director for Research and Advocacy, Barr. Sunday Oduntan made the clarification in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“Many people have asked that question and the answer is simple, and we feel it is important to shed light on it for the sake of public awareness. It is a case of indemnity and protection.

“After installation, Discos have to take steps to protect such equipment such that it will be safe for use by customers. We have had occasions when some transformers that were installed in the days of PHCN, for instance in Lugbe, Abuja, caused electrocution. We need to protect the equipment and ensure that access is only granted to qualified personnel. People have lost their lives because they were trying to maintain their transformers,” he said.

He explained that although DisCos are responsible for the provision of electricity infrastructure to customers but noted that paucity of funds has continued to be a major constraint.

“It is our responsibility as DisCos to make electricity infrastructure available and we do a lot of this. However, in situations where the demand is far more than supply due to shortage of funds, customers do step in to help their communities,” he added.

Oduntan further justified arguments surrounding disconnections and reconnection fees charged by Discos.

He explained that disconnection is a legitimate recourse available to service providers under certain conditions while a reconnection fee is a penalty to dissuade repeat offenders and cover costs.

“Now, most times, we hear complaints from customers regarding disconnection. The truth is that there are clear grounds for disconnections. Disconnections are not random and there are clear guidelines stipulated by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) under which disconnections can take place.

“Disconnections can occur when a customer owes accumulated bills of over 90 days. Other grounds for disconnection include when a customer is found engaging in energy theft or tampering with distribution equipment,” Oduntan said.

He noted: “It is statutory to charge a fee to cover the operations and to deter repeat offenders. This is not a practice that is restricted to Nigeria only. Time and resources are expended in both disconnecting and reconnecting a customer due to the act of the customer. If there is no penalty attached to that, then there is no deterrence,” he said.

Consequently, he condemned the alleged recent assault on some staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

He said four staff of the Disco were allegedly detained and handed over to soldiers for torture by an army officer, Major General HD Tafida.

According to him, the said staff had gone to deliver a demand letter (AEDC/DMU/12-21/118) to the army officer at his Gwarinpa residence in Abuja over his indebtedness to the service provider.

However, he said the soldiers had arrested them presumably on the orders of the General and took them to Mambilla Barracks where they were allegedly tortured.

While describing the treatment as “unjustifiable” and “cruel”, he said; “The staff was merely going about their legitimate duties. They had done nothing wrong. They merely went to serve a letter. How that led to soldiers being sent to look for them is beyond us.

“Why in God’s name will you have a grown person flogged for going about his normal, legitimate assignment?.

“You have an obligation to pay for the power you have consumed. If you were paying, no one would serve you a letter of demand. Being an Army General does not exempt you from paying for electricity consumed.”

