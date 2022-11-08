We take exam integrity as serious business ― Muslim school owners

The Muslim school owners in the country have vowed to stop at nothing in upgrading the quality of knowledge and skills and moral values imparted in their students nationwide.

The National President of the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP), Mr. Abdulwahid Obalakun, gave the assurance at a recent stakeholders’ training conference organised by the group in Lagos.

No fewer than 50 delegates from Kwara, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos States, among others attended the one-day programme with the theme: “Measurement and evaluation: Means of sustaining examination integrity.”

Welcoming participants to the event, Obalakun said LEMSP as an association and its members are frequently reviewing their activities and also undergo training in areas necessary to ensure they are doing things in line with the best global practices in the education sector.

He said one of the ways towards achieving this goal is through their stakeholders training conference where they share ideas and thoughts and also open to new knowledge from experts.

He said the group believes so much in upholding the integrity of examinations at all levels, adding that is the way to churn out total and globally competitive students for further studies and the world of work in future.

He said there is high tendency for schools where quality teaching and learning are not taking place to compromise standards, particularly in examinations.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He said LEAMSP has a zero tolerance for exam malpractice and other untoward behaviours among member schools at both primary and secondary school levels which is its scope.

He said even though he would not claim that there has never been a case of exam malpractice in any of the LEAMSP member schools, the situation has been brought almost to zero level among them as stiff sanctions awaiting any school found culpable of bad practice.

He said that was why the group formed its own examination body known as LEAMSP Examination Council (LEC) to, among others serve as a mock examination body for students of member schools and other willing students from other private and public schools across the country.

He said the examination body established in 2004 has been very helpful in this regards, adding that the council has moved away from paper and pen exam format to computer-based exam since 2017.

Delivering lecture at the event, the guest speaker from the Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba, Lagos, Monsurat Mosaku, said students should always be measured not only by academic performance but also by moral values.

She said preparing students to become agents of positive change in the society even from now is encompassing and beyond mere scoring of high grades in examinations.

She said exam malpractice is common among private schools and that is why some of their students can only great grammar and pass exams that they cannot defend the certificates.

She therefore commended leadership of LEAMSP for frequently upgrading members’ knowledge and skills that can enhance their performance on their critical roles of producing future leaders.

She advised them not to deviate from the path they are toeing, saying the benefits transcend education sector.