We spent N24m on beggars, trained 452 sex workers ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has come out to say it has spent N24 million in apprehending, evacuating and rehabilitating beggars and destitute in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, between January and June 2021.

The FCTA Social Development Secretariat, Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir, stated this while presenting a scorecard of the FCT Administration as it affects the social aspect of the territory, said the affected persons were apprehended across the territory in line with the Administration’s aim of ridding the streets of hawkers, beggars and destitute.

According to Kabir, the amount was also expended on rehabilitating, mentally unstable/impaired persons and repatriating most of them to their states of origin.

She was however silent on the state of origins of the repatriated persons, Hajiya Kabir said the secretariat did refer cases to several state liaison offices, hospitals orphanages, police and immigration offices during the period.

She went on to say the secretariat also trained and gave starter packs to 452 commercial sex workers who were recently taken off the streets and rehabilitated.

The Secretary sounded optimistic that with the training and skills acquired, the rehabilitated commercial workers will contribute significantly to the country’s GDP.

Reacting to questions on what the Administration is doing to end Gender-Based Violence (GBV) the Director Gender, Mrs Grace Yilo, said that the FCTA is embarking on massive sensitisation and campaign on the dangers of GBV in society.

While acknowledging that domestic violence cuts across genders, she stressed that the department would not permit the violation of human rights in any form especially the violation of the child-right Act in Abuja.

