We spent N2.9 billion to feed people during Ramadan, N55m out of it used to buy cows, says governor

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said his government spent N2.9 billion for Ramadan feeding as the fasting comes to end.

He made this known in a state broadcast to celebrate this year’s Eid-Fitr on Saturday.

According to him, the sum of N55.2 million was earmarked to procure 280 cows which were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities to mark this year’s Eid-Fitr celebration.

“We have equally distributed a consignment of guinea brocade and textiles fabrics to 40,000 orphans across the state to enable them have new dresses for the Sallah celebration.

As part of their effort to put smile on the faces of its workers, he said:’ “I instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that salaries are paid from 18th of May to enable the civil servants prepare for the occasion.

“From the reports I received, most of the civil servants had received their salaries by the 20th of May.”

He said in view of the coronavirus pandemic, “I urge you to adhere to the safety measures prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) such as wearing of face masks, avoiding crowded places and ensuring social distancing in all unions and congregations throughout this festivity and beyond.

“We will continue to intensify measures aimed at ensuring your safety and controlling further spread of the coronavirus in the state. Only last Tuesday, I launched sample collection booths at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.”