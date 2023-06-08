The Katsina State government has disclosed that it spends over N97 million monthly for the procurement of 127 thousand liters of diesel to sustain water supply across the state.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Water Resources, Alhaji Rabo Danmusa made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at his office in Katsina.

He explained that the diesel is being supplied to the ten Water Works across the state which include Malumfashi, Funtua, Dutsinma, Zobe Regional Water Works, and Kofar Kaura Booster station in Katsina.

Others are Sabke, Daura, Dutsi, Mashi and Jibia Water Works which pump water to the various distribution networks in these towns and their environs.

Alhaji Rabo Danmusa explained that the state government has sustained maximum operations of water supply facilities in the last eight years which has serviced the benefitting communities across the state.

He noted that the Dikko Radda administration has already hit the ground running by sustaining the smooth supply of alluam, diesel, and other logistics needed to ensure the smooth supply of water to the communities across the state.

Danmusa said Governor Radda’s visit to Danja Dam as his first official outing was a testimony to his commitment to water supply for domestic use and dry season farming.

