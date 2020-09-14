We smoke Indian Hemp to chase away evil spirit ― Suspects

Three suspected logging operators docked before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly smoking Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Indian Hemp have defended their action, saying “we smoke Indian Hemp because it chases away evil spirits in the forest.”

The suspects, Samson Lucas (25), Ayo Olamide (25) and Olalekan Omoniyi (22) were arraigned on a five-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of criminal charm, Indian hemp and attempted armed robbery.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, informed the court that the suspects conspired and went round public places in a manner liable to unleash terror on innocent citizens of Orile-Owu.

Olusegun further explained that the alleged offence contravened Sections 516, 213(b), 80, 430(1) and 509 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons committed the offence on September 3, 2020, at about 1:00 am at Orile-Owu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

But, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing that consumption of Marijuana (India Hemp) helps them to chase away evil spirits in the forest whenever they are going for operations.

The accused persons also said that they prefer taking Indian Hemp to cigarettes because the later is dangerous to their health.

The defence counsel, Barrister Olatunbosun Oladipupo pleaded with the court to admit the suspects to bail on a liberal term.

The Magistrate, Mr Ishola Omisade, granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of N300, 000 with a surety each, just as he adjourned the case till October 8, 2020, and transferred the matter to Gbongan Magistrate Court.

